Precedent!

No president can incite an insurrection against the U.S. government and not face consequences. The future of our democracy is at stake.

The armed mob incited by President Donald Trump was running wild inside the historic U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, joyfully carrying the Confederate flag through Statuary Hall, causing damage and stoking fear in all inside and in those who watched in horror on television. And all while we are living with a pandemic in which thousands of Americans die daily.

Trump is a liar and a bully. I grieved when he won the presidency four years ago, and now I grieve again for American democracy. Trump has allowed his followers to express their racism freely and they seemingly love him for that. I don’t believe he has ever taken the office of the presidency seriously, and he has brought embarrassment here and abroad.

I encourage all of his Republican allies to stop defending this broken man and tell him to resign — use the 25th Amendment or impeach and convict him. He has caused enough damage to our country, and I am scared to think about what he will do before he is officially out of office on Jan. 20. He must go — now.

Good riddance!

Delilah Michales

Manheim Township