Who is going to have enough integrity to take a stand and actually say, “Let the chips fall where they may?”

When it comes to former President Donald Trump, I really believe that all the facts will come out. Instead of saying let’s make America great, the facts should speak for themselves.

Instead of being sheep, we should ask questions about the values and integrity needed for the office. You may like Trump, but the ex-president and everyone else who took part in the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election must answer for their actions. We the people are going to suffer if we let this matter go with just a slap on the wrist. This is very important to all of us and we should not bury our heads in the sand. Every day we must ensure that America is for the people.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown