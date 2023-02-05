Where would the new votes for Donald Trump come from?

On Jan. 30, Fox News commentator Brit Hume tweeted: “Trump remains the Democrats’ best hope. Trump motivates a lot of Republicans in his favor. But he motivates virtually every Democrat, innumerable Independents and even some Republicans against him, which explains Biden’s 81 million votes.”

I agree 100%. As a former Republican, I was open to change, supported the president in 2016 and then watched carefully. Those of us who have departed from Trump all have our moment in time when we left and decisively jumped off, never looking back.

My moment was the 2018 Russia-United States summit in Helsinki, Finland. It amazes me how conservatives who have ears to hear and eyes to see could still support Trump after that, with his praise of Vladimir Putin.

Trump then went on to to do several “nonconservative” things that are simply either missed or swept under the rug by his remaining supporters.

But ridding yourself of Trump is like ridding your body of cancer — you’re thankful you caught and saw it early, and you never want it back. It’s a permanent separation.

I have little doubt that Trump could carry the GOP nomination again, but those motivated Democrats, disgruntled Republicans and free-thinking independents remain a force. Another Trump race would pit him versus a vote for “anyone not Trump,” and we should look at history as a clear reminder of who wins that.

Phil Lapp

West Lampeter Township