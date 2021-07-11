Despite the loathing or praise bestowed upon the man — and just in case those pundits and critics haven’t realized it — former President Donald Trump modernized and updated the definition of a U.S. politician.

Trump smacked a grand slam, clearing the bases by pouncing on the first major-league pitch he saw.

Trump’s accomplishment took current President Joe Biden a few political careers to achieve. Kudos to both Trump and Biden for attaining the pinnacle of their chosen profession — for it is each and every American citizen who benefits.

We don’t necessarily have to respect or like an individual who holds a position that we should all recognize and respect.

As far as leadership is concerned, I believe that President Biden should step up to the plate and pardon former President Trump for any current or future missteps. The sails are set, but it is time to straighten out the ship. Release the ballast weight and cut the anchor chain that our split society carries and that drags us downward, restricting our forward progress.

Brent Becker

Ephrata