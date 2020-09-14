Just when I thought President Donald Trump’s behavior couldn’t get any worse, he surprises me.

Last week, I was informed, as were the American people, of his decision to misinform us about the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation.

Instead of leveling with the American people, as a leader would do, he lied and minimized the situation. Trump once called the reaction to the virus the Democrats’ “new hoax.”

According to a taped conversation, Trump informed Bob Woodward, “I don’t want to create a panic.” Instead, he misinformed the American people about the complexity of this pandemic.

In addition, while Trump knew about the true scope of the problem, he chose to do seemingly the most corrupt and ridiculous action of all: He had the United States quit the World Health Organization. This action truly boggles my mind.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This series of events, I believe, constitute another breach of trust and lack of leadership, which has been the hallmark of Trump’s so-called administration.

Additionally, assuming that he is defeated in November, I believe that his administration should be fully investigated and tried for the gross abuse of power that led to his impeachment. We must ensure that future administrations conduct themselves in a way that is prescribed by the Constitution and legally accountable to the American people.

Jack L. Enco

Warwick Township