Let’s suppose he was a good game show host — maybe even the perfect game show host.

Considering that he had been a bad student, bad husband, bad dad, bad businessman, bad credit risk, bad landlord and bad example, becoming a high-profile game show host was effectively a move up, a promotion.

Having risen to that distinction, Donald Trump’s level of competency had been reached. But, in my view, his subsequent four years of ineptitude were and continue to be an embarrassingly sober reminder of the Peter Principle — the theory that eventually you will be promoted to a level at which you are incompetent.

Which brings me to Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. With a 30-year military career, I have no reason to believe he wasn’t a fine soldier and commander, with an earned level of expertise that is above reproach. He had reached his level of competency.

Then, with an assist from a questionable Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on the redrawing of a congressional district map, Mastriano won a special election to become a state senator. This effectively promoted him to a position where he has proven his own level of incompetency with his perverse Trumpian idolatry.

I believe that if Mastriano is elected governor, he will be in so far over his head — just as I believe Trump was — that he will be a danger and a liability to the whole country.

Todd Olson

Lancaster Township