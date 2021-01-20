In addition to the pandemic upon us, another scourge has visited our country as well these days. That would be the contagion known as Trumpism.

In some people, it engenders symptoms of what’s known as Trump Sycophancy Syndrome, whereby subjects have been observed throwing their powers of reason to the wind and morphing into drooling acolytes for the man himself. President Donald Trump’s rallies come to mind here.

In other people, however, the polar opposite is true. With these folks, the symptoms in evidence are of the more familiar Trump Derangement Syndrome, whereby the mere mention of the man’s name may send the afflicted into a rage.

As you can see, the effect of this pernicious malady has been to split the body politic, such that even friends and family members may find themselves on opposite sides of a great chasm, eyeing each other disdainfully across the gaping abyss.

Luckily, help is on the way.

Word has it that a vaccine for Trumpism is in the works and will be arriving today. With luck, this vaccine may confer immunity from the great man’s offspring, as well.

Phil Holzinger

Lancaster