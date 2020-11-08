Trump makes us sick (letter) Nov 8, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print In multiple ways.On multiple days. Chuck GastonManheim Township Today's Top Stories 2,000 special doe tags still available for portion of Lancaster, adjacent counties. 13 min ago Nathan Bedford Forrest and the legacy of white supremacy [The Scribbler] 1 hr ago Check out the Lancaster Square development project, circa 1970 [Lancaster That Was] 1 hr ago Lots of groups need your help over the holidays [United Way volunteer column] 2 hrs ago Penn State Health to create 900 jobs with new Lancaster hospital, medical office building 2 hrs ago Grant applications from pandemic-hit businesses accepted starting Monday 2 hrs ago 'We lost an angel way too soon': Husband, educators, former students reflect on life of Manheim Township middle school counselor who died of COVID-19 2 hrs ago Painting through a pandemic: Lancaster Township woman learns new way to give back, one birdhouse at a time 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump