I desperately want schools to reopen this fall, and guess what? I’m a Democrat. President Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats don’t want schools to reopen just to make him “look bad” is utterly absurd. Everybody wants our schools to reopen. Trump divided the nation over wearing masks — only recently accepting the need for them — and has smeared Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now Trump is agitating to divide us over the decision to reopen schools.

Unfortunately, because the U.S. government has failed in its handling of the pandemic, our local school systems are forced to make this agonizing decision with the virus surging in many parts of the country, instead of receding. Had Trump led the nation with a real plan instead of hiding in his bunker and pretending that the virus would just magically disappear, we’d be far better prepared today to reopen schools.

Lancaster County and Pennsylvania are facing nowhere near the COVID-19 deaths and cases that Florida now is facing, but we’re also not doing as well as more successful nations around the world. As the first day of school approaches, we all know that Trump, and probably local Republican elected officials, are going to be pushing hard to reopen our schools no matter what the COVID-19 facts are indicating. Our school administrators need to ignore this bullying. They must carefully weigh the pros and cons on both sides of the question and make their final decision based on the science. That’s all this Democrat, or any of us, can hope for.

Jon Walker

Lititz