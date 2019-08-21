Polling looks grim for Democrats.
Well, well, well. It’s not a good day for the Democratic Party. Looks like America is woke. A majority of Pennsylvania’s working-class voters want to see President Donald Trump reelected in 2020, according to a new poll. The poll released by Franklin & Marshall College indicates that 51% of Pennsylvania voters with a high school degree or less believe Trump deserves a second term. Conducted between July 29 and Aug. 4 by surveying 627 registered voters, the poll is good news for the president’s reelection chances.
Pennsylvania, like other parts of the industrial United States, was once considered solidly in the Democrats’ camp — until 2016, when then-candidate Trump became the first Republican to carry the state since 1988. The victory was made possible by the large-scale defection of working-class voters, who historically supported Democrats but were drawn to Trump’s movement by his strong stance on globalization and immigration. Immigration! There is that issue again!
This is sounding like a landslide to me. I’ll bet Terry Madonna’s group of left-wingers at the Center for Politics and Public Affairs is fit to be tied.
Need I remind you, such voters not only helped fuel Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania, but also in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa — states that secured a win in 2016.
Please, please! Keep the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Squad” talking. Please, I beg you!
Timothy Trimble
Manheim Township