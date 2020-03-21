Trump limerick (letter) Mar 21, 2020 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Donald Trump is a stable genius who never feels shame.For his transgressions he always finds someone else to blame.He has the amazing abilityTo deny all responsibility. Then, at taxpayer expense, he plays another golf game.Barbara WankLancaster Today's Top Stories Online giving: Houses of worship may be closed, but bills still must be paid 3 min ago Mennonite missions alter, suspend operations 18 min ago Why spring eggs are eggs-tra special [recipe] 18 min ago Here are 5 albums from the first months of 2020 to catch up on 18 min ago Families postponing services as Lancaster County funeral directors adapt amid coronavirus outbreak 18 min ago 'It's crazy:' Lancaster County merchants, shoppers express concern with statewide shutdown 18 min ago Amazon Prime driver following young girl, smashing windows and more: Lancaster County police log: March 21, 2020 18 min ago Price drops temper Lancaster County's hemp enthusiasm 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump Limerick Poetry Poem Golf Taxpayer