Delusory and baseless, though thankfully brief, the Oct. 30 letter “Democrats never got over Clinton” offers yet another reminder of the myriad delusions that stubbornly stick, like warm chewing gum on the sole of a shoe. Disseminated with the aid of Fox News, the delusions are legion.

Though convinced it would be suicidal for Republicans to elect a delusional, crass demagogue like Donald Trump, among acquaintances who are Democrats, I’m unaware that any had difficulty accepting that Hillary Clinton lost in a fair election in 2016.

However, with Trump’s disastrous presidency, attempted coup, lies, deceptions and cons, I believe there was more than sufficient evidence, many times over, to remove Trump from office.

The letter writer states that “we can thank Trump for the three COVID-19 vaccines that we have.” Despite Trump’s claim that the Pfizer vaccine’s development was fully funded by the U.S. government, it was actually primarily funded by the German government, through Pfizer’s German partner BioNTech SE, whose co-founder and CEO are both children of Turkish-born parents.

Although Trump banned most holders of H-1B and L-1 visas from entering the United States, immigrants played a critical role in developing the Moderna vaccine. Had Trump’s ruinous, ill-conceived immigration policies been in place years before he took office, it’s doubtful we’d now have the Moderna vaccine. French-born Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel came to the U.S. as a student, as did a number of Moderna’s scientists.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster