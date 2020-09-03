Please wake up, America. I love this country and ask you to help us keep it as a well-respected country.

I believe that if the highly incompetent person in the White House, President Donald Trump, is reelected in November, we will be living in a dictatorship by 2022.

Earlier this summer, peaceful demonstrators in Washington, D.C., were attacked by law enforcement and federal agents using rubber bullets and tear gas so that Trump could have a photo shoot in front of a church. Maybe he should have gone inside the church and asked for proper guidance in doing his job.

The virus will “miraculously” be gone, Trump said earlier this year. How can anyone think that the president has any desire to help all Americans? He is seemingly only interested in keeping the rich on his side and making them richer. Any person can try to brag about a rising economy if you just pour money into the hands of the rich.

President Trump, the next time you speak about the economy, will you please honestly mention the 25 million Americans who signed up for unemployment earlier this year? Many of them remain unemployed.

Lastly, people do not get infected with COVID-19 by being tested. It’s simple, Mr. President!

Kenneth Adams

Pequea Township