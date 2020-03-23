Each one of the following statements reflects poor leadership by President Donald Trump.

He uses juvenile name-calling and profanity, lacking common decency. He never admits he’s wrong. He demands loyalty over qualifications. His administration separated more than 1,000 children from their parents. He uses conspiracy theories and lacks moral character. He hasn’t made a difference in child care, drug costs, education costs or equal pay — while increasing the debt by $3 trillion.

He has limited the Environmental Protective Agency — endangering public health. His budget proposal cuts nonretirement Social Security programs, Medicare, food stamps and farm subsidies. He failed to support preexisting health condition coverage. He opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas. He withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. Moody’s Analytics estimated that the tariff wars with China cost 300,000 jobs.

One day Trump tweeted 123 times. He was going to be too busy to play golf, but averages every fifth day, so the travel cost is more than $115 million. Former President Barack Obama’s travel expenses in eight years totaled $96 million.

Trump is a threat to our country by his attacks on the media, intelligence community, courts and rule of law. The president has, in my view, abused his power and violated the Constitution. This justifies his impeachment, but without witnesses there was no fair trial. Republicans, collaborators in the president’s self-idolatry, apparently agree with this Trump statement: “I have the right to do whatever I want.’’

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township