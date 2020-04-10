He lied, lied, lied and continues to lie every day. This lying, in my opinion, is costing lives.

No one is immune from President Donald Trump’s misinformation and blatant lies. He directly contradicts science, doctors, governors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and anyone who doesn’t put the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Facebook or Big Business first.

Trump is not presidential. He tries to look serious during daily briefings, but can barely read the statements prepared for him. He says he is doing, and has done, everything right in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. But, in my view, he completely failed to ensure that the needed life-saving equipment and supplies were in place until it was too late — despite knowing that the crisis might be upon us back in January.

I believe Trump is unreliable, untrustworthy and indifferent to the suffering of the people he is supposedly leading.

What is the tipping point? Ten thousand lives? Fifty thousand? Trump seems to think that leading our democracy is like when he was leading the actors on “The Apprentice,” and that his mark of success is how many viewers are watching his show. He raves about the ratings of his daily news conferences, but who wouldn’t watch when their very lives are in jeopardy?

How can a president, in times like these, even take the time to think about ratings? Is anyone else wishing that today was Nov. 3? Every day with Trump is worse than the day before.

Patricia Stedman-LaPorte

Millersville