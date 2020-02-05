On Jan. 14, LNP | LancasterOnline published a letter (“If you don’t like America ...”) from a reader admitting to President Donald Trump’s flaws and going on to say that no one is without flaws.
The writer concluded by asking us what country we would rather live in. This completely misses the point of people criticizing the president’s actions. Yes, no one’s perfect. However, we can hold our leaders to a higher standard. These flaws are not the same as forgetting your anniversary or sleeping in on a Sunday. These are major flaws — with honesty, integrity, stability, competency.
Trump is a con man who conned almost half of the United States into believing he was the great hope to bring back some great fictional ideal. Instead, we have a narcissist who has alienated our allies, cozied up to dictators, doesn’t understand the consequences of his actions, has committed numerous questionable and criminal activities, and has used the office of the presidency to line his own pockets. He has engaged in cronyism, spending much of his time in office at his properties and resorts.
I was born here. I have lived my whole life here. I love the ideals that I thought this country stood for. So when I see that the direction our country is headed is counter to those ideals — and the man at the top is leading us away from the foundations of this country — am I supposed to give up and leave?
No. Instead, I will denounce this fool for what he is — unfit to hold office!
Kyle Sellers
Columbia