Several times prior to the election, I heard President Donald Trump say at his rallies that after Nov. 3 we wouldn’t be hearing anything at all about COVID-19, implying that all the fuss was just the Democrats trying to make him look bad.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that Trump was actually talking about himself.

As the death toll and number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue in a steep climb, our health care system is being overwhelmed and Americans are suffering emotionally, physically and economically. Our president is playing golf.

Linda Frank

Lancaster