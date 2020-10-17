There have been several letters to the editor in recent weeks equating Joe Biden with socialism and, by extension, communism. Socialism does not equate to communism, as evidenced by the many European socialist countries. And Joe Biden is not a socialist.

Republicans sang the same refrain when Social Security was introduced and again when Medicare was introduced. Health care is not a frivolous perk. People die without it.

However, I do believe there is a communist threat and that it comes from the current occupant of the White House. For years, the Kremlin has sought to divorce the U.S. from Europe. President Donald Trump has insulted and and disengaged from many of our allies in Europe. He has pulled out of the Paris Agreement, defunded the World Health Organization and is making noises about disengaging from NATO.

When Russia interferes with our elections, they do so by sowing doubt about the process. Trump has essentially done that for them. Russia’s greatest hope is to to divide the country and encourage violence in the streets. Trump has done that since day one.

And all the while, Vladimir Putin, master puppeteer, lurks in the wings, licking his chops.

In my view, Trump is a soulless, morally bankrupt coward who traffics in lies and disinformation. He has not made America “great again.” He has made America un-American.

Alice Yerman

East Hempfield Township