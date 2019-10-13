I would like to thank the Sept. 29 Sunday LNP letter writer (“Trump’s motives are to help this country”) for once again preaching about God choosing our presidents. Seriously, rethink that opinion. If your belief is true, and you feel Barack Obama was not a decent president, why the belief that God allowed him to run for a second term?
Yes, Obama did some things wrong (in my opinion). But he is a great man. His love of the people and support for all far exceed that of the current crook in the White House. Obama’s mistakes were far less significant than the positive impact he left on our nation and the countries of the world. We have a crook in office who is not respected in other countries. In my travels abroad, people have asked, “How can America have such a person to lead them?” I wish I had the answer.
Please tell me how President Donald Trump is helping our country. By taking money from education to build his ridiculous wall? By trying to cut Social Security? By eliminating regulations that protect our environment? The list is endless. Help our country? How about ruining our country. In recent months alone, Trump has suggested death for a government whistleblower and withheld military aid to Ukraine unless that country’s officials help find information on Joe Biden. If this is not the time to realize how emotionally, and truly psychologically, ill this president is, then perhaps you should seek the truth and ask for God’s help.
Anita Ruff
East Hempfield Township