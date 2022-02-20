Yet again, I believe that state House Speaker Bryan Cutler ignores the root cause of our current election integrity concerns (“The hijacking of Act 77, Pennsylvania’s 2019 voting law,” Feb. 13 column).

It isn’t Act 77, or expanded mail-in voting, or voter identification or nonsecure voting machines. There was essentially zero voter fraud before and after Act 77, and 2020 was the most secure, analyzed and audited election in human history. There. Was. No. Fraud.

The root cause of our current election integrity issues is that then-President Donald Trump said before, during and after the 2020 election that there was fraud, and many people went along for the ride, no questions asked.

I understand the passion for finger-pointing at whatever party you disagree with, but can we please move on from the “Big Lie” and all of the mistrust that the progenitor of the lie has inspired toward scientists, teachers, postal workers, foreigners, etc.?

Please?

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township