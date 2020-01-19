In elementary school, I learned how to climb under my desk in case of an atomic attack. During my second decade, we lost the space race, survived the Cuban missile crisis and saw the assassination of a president. My third decade was crowded with Vietnam, racial tension, Watergate and more assassinations.
By then it was becoming obvious to me that our country’s path was littered with potholes, and the best we could hope for was a step or two forward for each one backward. Along the way, individuals regularly appeared to disrupt the status quo.
Seven disrupters who drew breath during my lifetime include Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Joe McCarthy, Lyndon Johnson, Martin Luther King Jr., George Wallace, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. There were others. Some were villains and some were heroes.
There is no question that President Donald Trump is a disrupter. I let you assign the villain or hero label. My point is, if you study such disrupters you will see that some left footprints of varying size, while others became a speck in the history books. Like everyone, Trump’s time will quickly flit away, and history will look for a footprint or a speck.
Carlton Groff
Fulton Township