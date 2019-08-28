Members of Congress are encouraging violence throughout our nation. Crash our borders and be rewarded with benefits and health care better than that provided to some citizens. Commit crimes and get protection in our sanctuary cities.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters encourages harassment and bullying of conservatives.
There’s no prayer, Bible or religion in public schools — but Congress members call for prayer vigils for mass shootings.
Some want to attack or impeach President Donald Trump for separation of families at borders, yet they celebrate the murder of innocent, defenseless babies.
They let antifa groups run wild. And although antifa members harass the men in blue, most Democrats fail to denounce antifa’s actions.
They waste time screaming for more gun laws when there are hundreds already.
Does anyone else see the idiocy in all of this? Yet not one member of Congress tears down their own walls or gets rid of their security — or even their own guns. Not one takes in immigrants.
Hypocrisy, idiocy, lunacy. And they want to blame Trump.
Bobbi Myers
East Lampeter Township