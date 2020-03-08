We inaugurate U.S. presidents, we do not coronate them. At an inauguration, the people delegate to the person who was elected president the authority to exercise during a temporary term of office certain governmental powers in accordance with the Constitution. A coronation imbues a monarch for life as the sovereign who personally embodies the nation.
Sovereign monarchs wield unlimited power, unless they have chosen to abdicate certain powers. Our Constitution never authorizes presidents to exercise unlimited power like sovereigns. The Constitution, not the president’s will, determines whether a presidential exercise of governmental power is lawful. The president’s will and actions are judged against the Constitution, not vice versa. This is what makes the U.S. a nation of laws, not men. When U.S. public officials take a loyalty oath, it is allegiance to the Constitution, never to a person who rules as a sovereign monarch.
President Donald Trump’s various claims that his will is the law highlight the ongoing danger that he poses.
Republican senators took an oath to defend and support the Constitution, not to rewrite it. But they have allowed Trump to unlawfully exercise governmental authority for his personal benefit and to substitute his judgment of the propriety of how the House of Representatives may exercise its power to impeach. Republican senators put their party before our nation and abandoned the responsibilities of their oaths to stop Trump’s lawlessness. However, they did not and can never coronate him.
Their wrong doesn’t make him right; it just makes the Republican Party more disgraceful.
Tim Fluck
Manheim Township