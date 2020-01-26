In supporting President Donald Trump’s drone strike against Iran, the Jan. 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “What happened to Democratic Party?” asks, “Where, oh where, are the JFK Dems? John F. Kennedy backed down the most powerful nation, second to the USA, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.”
Kennedy’s thoughtful, cautious approach to that crisis is the exact opposite of Trump’s impulsive shoot first, think later style of leadership. Kennedy was tough because he insisted on pursuing a diplomatic solution despite tremendous pressure from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his advisers for a massive aerial bombardment followed by a full-scale invasion of Cuba. We later learned that had we done that, the Soviet Union would have fired its nuclear missiles in Cuba at our major East Coast cities.
The U.S. imposed a naval blockade to keep the Soviets from delivering more missiles to Cuba. When the Soviets shot down our U-2 plane during the standoff, JFK did not respond with force, and then gave Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev an opportunity to back down without being humiliated. Based on Kennedy’s penchant for valuing diplomacy over military force whenever possible, I can’t imagine his pulling out of the Iran nuclear treaty as Trump has, which only has intensified tensions between us and Iran.
In 1962, we were lucky that we had a wise president who saved us from self-destruction. In 2020, we pray for wise presidential advisers to save us from a reckless and emotionally immature president.
Steve Jones
Landisville