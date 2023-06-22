Now that former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the classified documents case, what is his defense for why he is innocent of these alleged crimes? Trump and many other leading Republicans all ask the same questions. “Why wasn’t Hillary Clinton arrested for similar crimes?” And “Why hasn’t the U.S. Department of Justice gone after President Joe Biden and his son?”

While in office, Trump wanted to go after Clinton and the Biden family, but in all cases his attorney general told him there was no case.

Trump and his backers rarely talk about the specific reasons or legal justification for why he is innocent. Instead, they will continue to throw mud at the walls and hope something sticks. They have decided that the only possible defense they can use is that others did bad stuff, too, so let our guy free.

It’s just a matter of proving that when all the evidence is seemingly against you. Trump should get Penn and Teller to defend him, using a defense of deflect, divert and maybe some smoke and mirrors.

John Terlizzi

Warwick Township