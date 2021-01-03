The letter to LNP | LancasterOnline from a writer who calls President Donald Trump a “good friend to Christians” is, in my view, the height of hypocrisy (“Praise for what Trump has done,” Dec. 20).

The letter writer lauds Trump’s apparent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and then seemingly tries to pre-pardon herself from expected criticism by clarifying that she did not vote for Trump for “spiritual leadership,” but because “he gets things done.”

So, the reality that Trump has broken almost every one of the Ten Commandments is completely irrelevant to whom she considers a “good friend.” And that he seemingly lies, cheats and steals to get whatever he wants is also irrelevant as long as you, as a Christian, get what you want from a president?

Unbelievable! I know of absolutely no one, except perhaps Trump, who is better off now than they were in 2016, largely because of Trump’s complete dereliction of duty!

More than 334,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, millions of people are out of work, some are starving and Washington is in gridlock because of Trump. Our enemies are coming after us and, at Christmas, Trump was relaxing at his Palm Beach, Florida, retreat, seemingly concerned only about his next move to destroy democracy.

You need to choose better friends. And if this sounds like harsh criticism, that’s because it’s rooted in my firm belief that if someone is not part of the solution, then they are part of the problem. Christians and voters included.

Elaine Keno

Manor Township