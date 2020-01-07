During the Christmas season, I saw many pieces in the Opinion section about our president that were hateful, and I don’t think it’s right. We didn’t talk about President Barack Obama that way when we didn’t agree with him. The mainstream media always supported him. For Trump, it’s just the opposite.
Donald J. Trump is our president and is a very excellent leader for our country. That’s why nearly 63 million Americans voted for him and his policies.
Trump is doing a really great job trying to fulfill the promises he made to the American people, despite all the mud that is being thrown at him.
Think what could really be accomplished if we would all stand behind this president. No more wasting our time and money on investigations and impeachment. I know this probably won’t happen, though.
Trump is a true patriot for making America great, and the truth will prevail in the long run.
That’s why in 2020 I think the voters will give him a second term as president. So let’s be thankful and happy and thank God for President Trump.
Glenn A. Latschar
East Lampeter Township