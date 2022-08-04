Then-President Donald Trump, in my view, helped to create and organize a group of insurrectionists who sought to overthrow the government of the United States of America.

His efforts ultimately contributed to the deaths of several honorable law enforcement officers and injuries to many others.

I believe that Trump is a traitor to our country and to his oath of office. Why is this dishonorable ingrate not in prison?

The United States has wasted too much time on him. He was elected to the office of president, but he deserves to be tossed off the continent and onto his alpha sierra sierra. Arrest him and place him in jail for life. I believe he is a traitor!

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster