From first sight I knew something was not right. To slightly turn Winston Churchill’s witty line, “He has all the vices I dislike and none of the virtues I admire.”
Years ago in catechetical class I learned that Satan does not always appear in medieval costume. More modern in attire, his highness often is clothed in pretended resplendent virtue, to conceal deceitful insincerity.
A long lifetime of experience has taught me that to demonize another is to deprive them of their humanity and to disown the self’s sanctity. To relegate an enemy to hell comes with the high price of losing one’s own soul.
The man, Donald Trump, is not the devil and his defenders are not demonic. In him I see the tragic, a deformed personality incapable of mutuality. All of his relationships are artificial, constructed to compensate for lack of authenticity. Boasting is most often the outcry of ego inadequacy. There is more psychology to the case than morality.
Like Dorian Gray, the highest officeholder in the land paints over his human deficiencies with grotesque gaudiness. Exaggeration serves the purpose of delaying exposure. It must be a living hell when the enemy lies within.
I understand the destructive results of false ego inflation. What I ponder is, how can so many not see the pathology? Can I trust them to make healthy political decisions, to be fair judges of character? This, in part, is what impeachment is about.
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown