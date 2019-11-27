President Donald Trump’s press secretary announced he’s a “genius.’’ Oh my.
Trump once promised a New York City museum the priceless art deco friezes and metalwork on the exterior wall of the building he was demolishing, where Trump Tower now stands. His crew jackhammered what he promised to save. He laughed and bragged that he only completed the top form, needed for construction — the rest weren’t checked. I viewed this on a Trump documentary. The art deco works were beautiful and are lost to the world.
We should be irate that President Trump has asked two foreign countries to dig up dirt on his opponent and his opponent’s son — let alone allegedly withheld money approved by Congress for Ukraine until the Ukrainian president did what Trump said.
Trump, according to reports, effectively has two separate books for real estate holdings. He presents the cooked book when it benefits him.
He wanted the Group of Seven economic summit held at one of his resorts.
He says he doesn’t know ambassadors he appointed. Why?
His “gut’’ destroyed a healthy relationship with Syria and the Kurds, in a manner of minutes. No military consultation. The Kurds feel abandoned and angry. Rightfully so. Islamic State group members escaped jails, bringing long-term danger to our troops and our country. Remember 9/11?
Trump seemingly doesn’t believe our Constitution applies to him. The writers designed this document precisely for the situation we’re in, due to the stupidity of our unhinged president.
Impeach our con man president. He isn’t worthy of the Oval Office.
Ruthie Haverstick
Strasburg Township