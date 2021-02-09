Why do Republicans seem to be afraid of former President Donald Trump? What president in all history has done what he has done? Along with Rudy Giuliani, his son Donny Jr. and others, he incited people to go to the U.S. Capitol, then he went to the White House to see it unfold. How do intelligent people deal with this fact?

Let’s jail the Capitol rioters and let them — and all Americans — know this cannot happen again or you will lose your freedom. As for U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she is spouting political attacks and should be expelled from Congress.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown