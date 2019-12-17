Some thoughts going through my mind: The fake king Donald Trump — whom the Republicans think was given to us by God and who take a knee to worship him — recently said the Saudi people love Americans. Did the Saudi terrorists who crashed airplanes into the New York twin towers love Americans? And did the Saudi terrorists who crashed the airplane in the fields of Pennsylvania love Americans? The only reason Saudis love America is because they have the Republican false messiah in their back pocket.
In addition, the Republican fake messiah Trump is infested to the core with the disease of oppression, corruption and the absence of accountability to the people, just like some of the governments of autocrats. No wonder he is being impeached!
Joe Cox
Lititz