This impeachment inquiry is purely political. There was no vote, nor are Republicans yet given the ability to call witnesses or subpoena information. In both the Nixon and Clinton impeachments, the minority party was given these abilities in order to avoid the charge of a party-controlled investigation.
Imagine a legal trial in which you cannot defend yourself. You don’t know the identity of your accuser, cannot look at their motivation and cannot investigate the charges. Sounds like a Soviet show trial.
If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her crowd truly want to discover the truth, they would want to know how Joe Biden’s unqualified son Hunter earned his $50,000 a month. What did it buy?
Karen Bosco
York Haven
York County