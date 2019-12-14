There is a reason there’s a law to protect whistleblowers. This is the law! Why then do some Republicans insist on naming this person? Just like the president, do they feel that they, too, can break the law or are above the law? I don’t understand the arrogance and the audacity of the Republican Party to put this person’s life in danger — because it would be in danger.
President Donald Trump attacks Americans on a daily basis. This is not normal and should never be normal. He attacks Americans more than America’s foes. If you don’t agree with him, he destroys you. He is destroying this country. The hate he spews is beyond damaging.
He touts the economy as his great deed. Here’s a news flash: What goes up will come down. Has been that way for centuries. He cannot stop it. He is not as godly as he believes.
Mary Freisher
Providence Township