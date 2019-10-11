The headline of a Sept. 20 letter stated, “Don’t believe a word Trump says.’’
I sure couldn’t believe any of the letter writer’s supposed stated facts after the one of President Donald Trump playing $110 million worth of golf more than former President Barack Obama.
His figures were in parentheses, meaning factual. He must have gotten them from The New York Times. I’m a golfer and am aware that even if you paid $10,000 a round for golf and played every day for a year, you’d be far from the stated figures — even playing three years at this rate.
I’m aware Trump is not a perfect individual, because he comes under God’s word in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, but can be saved through God’s grace.’’
Thus, you Trump haters give me the impression you have no sins, allowing you the opportunity to criticize others and apparently putting you in the category of an angel.
In my 86 years I’ve had no opportunity to meet a living angel, so I invite you to give me a call and I’ll invite you to our prayer group and give you breakfast plus a half-hour to express to our curious group how you have accomplished such a feat. I’m sure surprised we have so many hateful angels.
But even as hate sticks in your heart, I hope you are enjoying this freedom we have in America, remembering the countless lives sacrificed for it. Hoping you can sing “America the Beautiful” with a clear conscience.
Clayton Frackman
Strasburg