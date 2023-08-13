I don’t understand why people think Donald Trump is so smart. If he were smart, he would have accepted defeat in the 2020 election, congratulated Joe Biden and left the White House without taking classified documents.

In two years, Trump could have come back in a much stronger position, even with being found liable in court this year for sexual abuse and defamation. He could have avoided the federal indictments and the seeming mountain of proof that could send him to jail.

Instead, Trump lied.

His gigantic ego couldn’t accept people thinking he lost.

I am not worried about Trump getting the Republican nomination in 2024. I want him to win the nomination. He couldn’t win in the general election in 2020 when he was at the height of popularity.

Trump wasn’t indicted by President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland or special counsel Jack Smith. Federal grand juries consist of 16 to 23 members, and at least 12 members must concur in an indictment. These random citizens must decide if the probable cause standard has been met. Two federal grand juries have looked at the evidence involving Trump and said, “Yes.”

The GOP has become the party of revenge. Republicans are so desperate to help Trump that they try to divert your attention to Hunter Biden, who has nothing to do with the federal crimes Trump stands accused of.

For Republicans, it seems lying comes easily — and why not? It has worked for a low-character man in convincing millions that he is a victim. And think about this: Our local Trump-bot, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, has said that he would support Trump if he’s the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, even if he is convicted. Smucker seemingly likes to have convicted felons running the government. How pathetic is that?

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township