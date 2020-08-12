The July 25 LNP | LancasterOnline headline read, “CDC says kids need to be in school.” Readers should know that some of the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was edited by operatives in the Trump White House, then put under a CDC logo, according to The Washington Post. Not only are President Donald Trump and his administration continuing to send a deadly message to Americans, but they have destroyed the credibility of one of our main health defenses, the CDC, in their effort. Trump’s push to open up bars, and now schools, is an attempt to get him reelected. He is essentially on the side of the virus, not Americans.

Robert Shelton

East Hempfield Township