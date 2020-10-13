Some 215,000 dead, a declining economy, businesses closing, millions out of work uninsured. Is this “greatness”?

Insulting our allies and praising our adversaries. Is this “greatness”?

Fighting in courts to eliminate medical insurance for tens of millions, while never delivering a long-promised “great insurance” plan of his own. Is this “greatness”?

Cutting taxes during a growing economy for corporations and the super-rich while facing enormous annual budget deficits and national debt. Is this “greatness”?

Knowing the threat that COVID-19 poses, while telling the nation that it will “just disappear” “like a miracle.” Is this “greatness”?

When told the truth, Americans have always done what’s necessary; they have never panicked! Look, Joe Biden may not be exciting and he would not have been my first choice, but I believe he will surround himself with smart and competent people, and will actually listen to them when weighing decisions.

Trump ignores and/or fires anyone who dares to disagree with him. Trump always does what’s best for Trump, period. No, he has not made America “great again.” In my view, he has only made America angrier, more vulgar and more dysfunctional. He has promoted an America where no one needs to be civil, honest or courteous, and where it’s OK to boldly follow your worst instincts.

No, this is not greatness! It’s time to tell Trump, “You’re fired!”

Thomas Ruckel

Lititz