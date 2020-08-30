Black lives/all lives matter? Whatever your view, I encourage all to read “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” by Carol Anderson. This will clearly help you see why you think the way you do.

Wear masks or not? Not wearing masks, as stated many times before, is very selfish. Why would anyone choose to put others’ lives in jeopardy? Why help delay schools reopening and so many businesses not being able to welcome customers?

Supporters of President Donald Trump: If he had acted sooner and more aggressively, I believe it would have prevented this serious situation we’re all having to deal with now. Who is responsible for Americans dying in astounding numbers and others still suffering from the effects of COVID-19? In my view, Trump. If he had done what was right earlier, he would be responsible for that better outcome. So he is responsible for not acting quickly and the outcome we’re suffering now.

Sensible leaders do what’s right and best for their country. Vietnam had a leader and a plan that was implemented right away, resulting in just 27 deaths and about 1,000 positive cases, as of last week.

For all who voted for and support Trump, why did you choose a 3-year-old, temper-tantrum-throwing child to be in charge of the country? Trump has no idea how to run this country. So admit your mistake and vote to put an understanding, knowledgeable, selfless person in charge of America.

M.P. Vinson

Lancaster