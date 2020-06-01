The May 23 letter “Trump handled crisis effectively” failed, in my view, to make the case the writer was attempting to make. The writer asserts that President Donald Trump’s actions relative to the coronavirus crisis have been effective.

The word “effective” is defined as “successful in producing a desired or intended result.”

So, let’s look at the results. The U.S. population is 4.25% of the total world population. Yet, as of Friday, the U.S. had about 103,000 COVID-19 deaths, which is about 29% of worldwide COVID-19 deaths.

At more than 1.7 million confirmed cases, the U.S. has about 30% of the total worldwide COVID-19 cases.

The number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths and cases are considerably higher than would be expected given the U.S. population.

Proportionally, and in raw numbers, the U.S. “leads” the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths. With results like this, no one can objectively make the case that Trump has handled this crisis effectively.

Steve Bright

Manheim Township