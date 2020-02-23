Letters continue to be published telling people to leave the country if they don’t support President Donald Trump. This is very upsetting and concerning for the country’s future. Most Republicans support Trump and followers think he is great. They don’t mind that he has been accused of rape or that he is seemingly filled with bigotry, racism and hate. Trump wants fame, money and control, regardless of the price to our country. It doesn’t matter if he continues to lie. Many of his followers don’t care.
The European countries (except Russia) think Trump is a joke. Their politicians make fun of him and say he is doing harm across the world. Most Republican senators ignore the need to do the right thing. Perhaps they don’t want to lose their power. We mustn’t let them succeed in the next election.
The impeachment doesn’t seem to bother Trump. He’s too arrogant to realize the permanent tarnish on his record. He has divided our country. His desire for control and his disregard of the Constitution and people’s rights are reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
Yes, we are all Americans with the right to expression. Freedom to all. But Trump has made our country a mess. Yes, we are Americans with freedom of speech, and as hard as Trump tries, he cannot stop us. Yes, we are Americans and will continue to fight. We will stand up for freedom.
Our Constitution will stand long after this man is gone, and, yes, bless the United States.
Anita Ruff
East Hempfield Township