President Donald Trump appears to be intent on destroying the Republican Party as we know it. He continues to undermine our democracy with his continued, baseless claims of voter fraud and his assertion that the election was stolen from him.

And he has cowed a number of “Trumpublicans” to go along with his falsehoods, seemingly because they are afraid of Trump turning on them and taking his MAGA constituency with him.

If the Democrats had tried doing any of the things Trump has done since November, I can’t even imagine what the Republican response would have been!

Yes, the Democrats impeached Trump but never tried to “undo” the 2016 election, despite many feeling that it had been stolen from them. They tried to remove a person they thought was unfit for the job. If the first impeachment had been successful, Vice President Mike Pence would have taken over, not a Democrat.

I see the Republican Party fracturing into Trump’s far-right MAGA component and a more moderate/centrist conservative remnant.

All Trump wants is control and influence, so he can continue to intimidate others who refuse to stand up to him and then turn on them when they dare to disagree with him.

Trump never drained the swamp — he just hijacked it! We can only hope and pray that our representatives and senators will honor their oath to uphold the Constitution and protect our country against those who would destroy it.

Mark Hirschman

Lititz