Does the president of the United States check his rights as an American citizen at the door to the Oval Office? Sound like a totally ridiculous question? Think about it for a while, and let it sink in.
The Constitution provides that a person accused of a crime has the right to have counsel present and to confront the witnesses against him. To date, the president’s attorneys have not been allowed to be present at these so-called hearings and the so-called “whistleblower” has not been named.
Even James St. Clair was present as counsel for the witness phase of President Richard Nixon’s impeachment proceeding and was permitted to question the witnesses. So it begs the question: Why is the president of the United States being denied the fundamental protections of our Constitution?
The Democrats who are leading this unprecedented witch hunt are continuing their shameless practice of ignoring established precedent as they attempt to overturn a legitimate presidential election.
It is unfathomable to consider the possibility that the left could be so desperate to remove a duly elected president just because he wasn’t their candidate.
David J. Bowie
Elizabethtown