Pity. That word has been buzzing in my head since reading Fintan O'Toole’s column in The Irish Times on April 25 about the pandemic in the U.S. He wrote, “The country Trump promised to make great again has never in its history seemed so pitiful.”

Worldwide, as of Tuesday, there have been about 348,000 COVID-19 deaths. In the U.S., with 4.25% of the global population, we have a staggering 29% of all deaths (100,000). We’ve become “great” at getting sick and dying.

Most pitiful is that President Donald Trump has sown chaos, uncertainty and division in the country when pulling together is essential to lifting people’s spirits and beating the coronavirus. I believe that, due to Trump’s lack of leadership, we don’t have enough protective gear for our beleaguered doctors and nurses; we don’t have enough ventilators; we don’t have enough testing; and we don’t have a unified policy about how to defeat the virus.

Instead we have Trump eschewing responsibility for an effective national response plan and leaving decisions up to the states — while at the same time encouraging citizens to defy their elected officials’ efforts to safeguard us all.

We’ve had Trump downplaying the seriousness of the crisis, refusing to model lifesaving, mask-wearing behavior, and constantly contradicting himself and his medical advisers.

We must throw this incompetent and mean-spirited man out of office. We need a president who will unite all Americans, instill hope, beat the coronavirus, and end our pitiful state. Elect Joe Biden president!

Carole Counihan

Lancaster