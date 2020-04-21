On April 13, President Donald Trump stated that he had “total authority” — like a king.

On April 14, he retreated when legal scholars indicated that his statement showed his lack of understanding of our Constitution.

On April 15, Trump stopped our country’s funding of the World Health Organization, saying it was essentially in the back pocket of China.

Yet Trump had earlier praised the WHO and China for their honesty. He has blamed governors for their failure to test for the virus, while earlier he stated that we would be testing millions of people per week.

His failure of leadership indicates, in my view, that he has blood on his hands and does not deserved to be reelected.

Phil Starr

East Hempfield Township