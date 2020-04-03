1. What is wrong with a country controlling, and wanting to know, who is coming into it? Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and former President Barack Obama were for reducing illegal immigration in 2014. What changed?

2. Shouldn’t politicians in sanctuary cities and states be arrested for breaking federal laws?

3. Christians can vote for President Donald Trump because he is cutting our tax dollars that are being given to Planned Parenthood, which terminates babies. Meanwhile, New York Democrats stood and cheered the passing of a bill to allow terminating babies up to the point of birth!

4. The cities with the largest homeless populations, where they do drugs and live on the sidewalks, and the cities with the worst crime rates have been run by liberal Democrats for decades.

5. I don’t like everything Trump says or does, but I think he has done a lot of good things for the country, despite the Democrats and the biased media fighting him all the way.

6. Who honestly thinks Joe Biden would be able to handle being the president? I’ve watched him at the debates and now from his home, and he is seemingly having cognitive issues. What is the Democratic National Committee up to?

Dennis Summers

New Holland