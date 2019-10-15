Wherever you are on the belief spectrum, Mother Earth always deserves respect. But at the rate icebergs are melting at the South Pole, in 100 years New York City ticker tape parades will be canceled and marine archaeologists will find sunken traffic in the once-busy Holland Tunnel.
Probably some right-wingers would like to get back to some pre-Trumpian conservatism, but why shouldn’t liberals remind everyone of how President Donald Trump corrupted conservative values and how Republicans went along with it? I now dare Republicans to say they are pro-family. Now try to say you’re not violating Christian ethics. Trump has made a joke of Christ’s commands to love, exposing a lack of charity in his anti-immigrant heart.
Polarization has a collateral effect of getting more citizens’ participation in the balance and imbalances of ideology and religion. With one hand, the Republicans attempt to oppress the impoverished and then raise their hands in hallelujah in a hypocritical flaunting of piety — a spirituality of hate.
A developing global economy and deteriorating environment are not connected by natural law; not all human agency causes climate change. Making love and having babies does not damage the ecology, but making war does. The capitalist economy is $730 billion of defense contracts, promotion of regime change and constant paranoia of war.
Egon de Uriarte
Lancaster