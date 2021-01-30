Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s lame statements in recent editions of LNP | LancasterOnline continue what I view as his disgraceful pattern.

Starting with his enthusiastic jump onto the Donald Trump train at Spooky Nook Sports on Oct. 1, 2016, Smucker has ignored Trump’s obvious unfitness — intellectual, experiential, temperamental and moral — for the presidency. Smucker rarely criticized Trump by name, and he supported or remained silent on virtually every unconstitutional, illegal, immoral or ill-advised action or statement by the former president.

Smucker’s Jan. 6 assertion that Trump’s dishonest, half-hearted and still-inflammatory video response that afternoon was “a good start” in addressing the attack on the U.S. Capitol was pathetic. Equally pathetic was Smucker’s explanation that, in still supporting the spurious objections to counting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, he was only trying to speak for his constituents.

On some occasions, leaders need to be leaders, not followers. A real leader, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, said this on Jan. 6: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.”

Trump is Smucker’s guy. Smucker helped to create the Trump debacle, and he will forever own that. At the very least, Smucker should apologize to his constituents, detailing all the times he wrongly remained silent or supported and enabled Trump.

Better, after doing that, Smucker should resign, given his four years of cowardice and complicity.

Robert Friedrich

Lancaster