In 1980, scientist and author Isaac Asimov wrote, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’ ”

This quote brought to mind Stuart Wesbury’s Jan. 10 op-ed in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Reflections from a dispirited supporter of President Trump”). Wesbury points out his disappointment, hurt, disbelief and disgust with the actions of the now-former narcissist in chief, who attempted to incite the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

Wesbury had hoped for a peaceful transition of power, not interference from the legion of myrmidons in Congress who let Donald Trump get away with 30,000 lies, lawbreaking on a seemingly unseen level, untold violations of norms expected from a president and his staff, emoluments violations any oligarch would be jealous of and the incitement of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Please, Mr. Wesbury, this has been Trump’s modus operandi since 2016 and before. Witness his miserable business record, the myriad sexual misconduct allegations he has faced and his unsurpassed credentials for entry into the “Grifters Hall of Fame.”

Trump’s accomplishments: trillions in additions to the national debt, more than 410,000 deaths due to COVID-19 and, in my view, destroying the United States’ position as a world leader.

Best of luck redeeming this blot on American history.

John Devlin

Conestoga