Key Democratic officials and numerous liberal letter writers have continued to accuse President Donald Trump of mishandling the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the virus began in China in late November or early December, it was not until early January that the world learned of it. In mid-January, both China and the World Health Organization reported that it was not spreading between humans.

Our first case occurred in Washington state on Jan. 21. On Jan. 31, President Trump issued his ban on travelers from China except for returning U.S. citizens — despite objection from his inner circle. His decision was immediately criticized by former Vice President Joe Biden and key Democratic politicians. The ban may have saved thousands of lives.

President Trump created his coronavirus task force on Jan. 29. In late January, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had indicated that the virus did not appear to pose a serious risk to Americans. On Feb. 24, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited San Francisco’s Chinatown to encourage people to visit the area.

In mid-April, Dr. Fauci spent time in a daily briefing outlining each recommendation made by the task force of our key medical personnel led by Vice President Mike Pence. He stressed that President Trump not only accepted each recommendation but took immediate action to implement each one.

I rest my case.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township